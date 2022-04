Shafaq News / The Minister of electricity in the Kurdistan Region, Kamal Mohammed Salih, signed today a contract with "Hero" company to build five energy projects in Soran.

A statement by the Ministry said that the projects will cost about 12,955,000,000 Iraqi Dinar.

The contract stipulates building the Juman mobile energy station, Haji Omeran mobile energy station, linking the 133 kV high-pressure line from Soran to Juman, as well as the 33 kV high-pressure line from Choman to Haji Omeran.