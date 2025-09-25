Basra, Kirkuk projects set to lift Iraq’s energy production

Shafaq News - Kirkuk

Iraq plans to boost oil and gas output with five major projects in Basra and Kirkuk, the Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani, revealed on Thursday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Abdul Ghani highlighted that the Fao-1 well, set to reach 4,126 meters, will tap three reservoirs—Al-Zubair, Artawi, and Al-Yamama.

“Our primary goal is to replenish depleted reserves and add new ones to attract skilled labor under international standards, and we will continue expanding these efforts,” he noted.

In Basra, four key projects are underway, covering both energy and infrastructure. These include developing the Artawi oil field to 210,000 barrels per day, a gas investment project, a long-awaited seawater initiative, and a 1,000-megawatt solar energy project, “Basra Sun,” which will be implemented in four phases, with the first phase scheduled to begin by year-end.

Abdul Ghani also confirmed a major deal with British company BP to develop four significant fields in Kirkuk, underlining Iraq’s aim to end gas flaring by 2029 and shift from being solely a gas producer to an exporter.

Earlier today, he also launched drilling of the first border well in Fao to tap additional oil and gas resources.

