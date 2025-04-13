Iraq's green leap: First waste plant inaugurated

Shafaq News/ Iraq inaugurated its first waste-to-energy facility on Sunday in the Nahrawan district southeast of Baghdad, officials said.

Developed by China’s Shanghai Electric Group, the plant will generate 100 megawatts of electricity and process up to 3,000 tonnes of municipal waste per day. It is also set to create approximately 4,000 jobs, including training opportunities in waste management and energy operations.

“This is a strategic milestone for Iraq’s energy sector and environmental policy,” said Ahmad Abdul Latif, Shanghai Electric’s regional director. “It reflects our commitment to diversifying energy sources and attracting international partners.”

Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel said the Nahrawan plant marks the start of a broader shift toward renewables, with similar developments planned in Baghdad’s Abu Ghraib district.

Shanghai Electric operates more than 180 such plants worldwide, producing a combined output of about 20,000 megawatts, according to company data.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, faces chronic electricity shortages, particularly during the summer. The country relies heavily on Iranian gas imports, secured through temporary US sanctions waivers. However, Washington’s recent decision to end those waivers has increased pressure on Baghdad to find alternative fuel sources.

In December 2024, Iraq signed a gas supply deal with Turkmenistan via Iran, but implementation has been delayed by technical issues.