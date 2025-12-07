Iraq customs revenue hits 'historic' $1.67B mark

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Border Ports Authority has recorded a “historic surge” in customs revenues, surpassing 2.2 trillion Iraqi dinars ($1.67B) in 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, the authority pointed out that “the milestone” results from a series of reforms aimed at streamlining operations and tightening oversight. These reforms included reducing paper-based procedures for customs transactions, placing financial transfers related to trade under stricter control, and cross-checking data between customs, border ports, the Central Bank, and approved banks.

“All these efforts follow a strategy designed to improve performance at border ports,” the statement noted, adding that the authority plans to continue refining its systems, with a focus on increasing non-oil revenues and modernizing all ports to “reflect Iraq’s expanding economic role regionally and globally.”