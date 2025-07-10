Iraq crude exports to US rise to 6.4 million barrels in June

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

Iraq exported 6.433 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in June, up from 5.548 million in May, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The figures showed average daily shipments reached 213,000 barrels in the first week of June, fell to 183,000 in the second, climbed to 212,000 in the third, and declined to 164,000 in the final week.

Overall, Iraq ranked sixth among the top crude suppliers to the US last month, following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Nigeria.

Among Arab oil exporters, Iraq came second after Saudi Arabia, which delivered 10 million barrels. Libya ranked third with 4.166 million barrels.