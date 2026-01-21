Iraq climbs to fourth among Turkiye’s house buyers in December 2025

Shafaq News– Ankara

Iraqis purchased 133 houses in Turkiye in December 2025, ranking fourth among foreign buyers of real estate, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) said on Wednesday.

Total home sales across Turkiye rose by 19.8 percent in December compared with the same month last year, reaching 254,777 units.

Sales to foreign nationals increased by 5.1 percent year-on-year to 2,541 homes, accounting for 1.0 percent of total property sales during the month. Russians topped the list of foreign buyers with 504 homes, followed by Iranians with 232 and Ukrainians with 193. Azerbaijan ranked fifth with 113 homes, followed by Germany with 105, Kazakhstan 92, Saudi Arabia with 74, Afghanistan and China recorded 71 houses.

Last month, data showed that Iraqis bought 104 houses and took fifth place in November 2025. Iraqis had led foreign property purchases in Turkiye for several years, starting in 2015, but slipped to second place behind Iran at the beginning of 2021. Their ranking dropped further to third in April 2022 following a surge in Russian purchases.