Iraq boosts power output to 170 MW with increased gas supply from northern fields

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's Ministry of Oil announced that it had increased the power supply from the Dibis, Kirkuk, and Mosul gas-fired power plants to 170 megawatts, following the addition of 50 million standard cubic feet per day (Mscfd) of gas from the Northern Gas Company.

The ministry's statement detailed that the Northern Gas Company (NGC) has boosted its gas supply to power stations by 50 Mscfd.

Izzat Saber, the Deputy Minister of Oil for Gas Affairs, was quoted in the statement saying, "The NGC's staff, in collaboration with the North Oil Company and the Oil Pipelines Company, successfully increased gas supply by 50 Mscfd, contributing to an increase in electricity generation at the Dibis gas power plant in Kirkuk governorate by 60 to 80 megawatts, the Kirkuk gas power plant by 60 megawatts, and the Mosul gas power plant by 40 megawatts."

Meanwhile, Northern Gas Company Director-General Ahmed Abdul-Majid stated that increased gas utilization from the North Oil Company's fields has led to a total rise in power generation to 170 megawatts across the plants. He affirmed the company's commitment to maximizing the use of all available associated gas from oil operations within its area of responsibility.