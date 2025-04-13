Iraq boosts oil exports with 2.4 MBPD pipeline deal

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq finalized an agreement to enhance its oil export infrastructure, aiming to increase crude shipment capacity from the country's southern terminals.

Supervised by Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani, the Basra Oil Company signed a contract with a consortium consisting of Italy’s MICOPERI and Turkiye’s ESTA to construct the nation’s third offshore oil export pipeline.

Abdul-Ghani described the project as a "strategic priority" for the sector. He emphasized that the new pipeline would improve the sustainability of export operations and provide greater reliability by establishing multiple export points.

The initiative is designed to increase operational flexibility, enabling more stable crude shipments from southern ports. According to Abdul-Ghani, the pipeline’s export capacity is expected to reach approximately 2.4 million barrels per day.

Additionally, the project will include the installation of a 48-inch pipeline extending 61 kilometers offshore, with a further 9 kilometers onshore. It will also feature the construction of two offshore platforms, a floating export buoy, and supporting systems for electricity, communications, control, and cathodic protection.