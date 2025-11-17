Iraq backs Lukoil contracts following sanctions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stressed Baghdad’s commitment to protecting Lukoil’s contracts and keeping oil output stable.

According to a statement from his office, al-Sudani met Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov to discuss measures to sustain production after US sanctions disrupted the company’s operations and delayed its agreements.

The meeting also addressed global supply stability and Iraq’s output from West Qurna, where Lukoil produces about 480,000 barrels per day.

Reuters earlier reported that Lukoil declared force majeure at West Qurna-2 after operations and cargo loadings were affected, leaving employees unpaid for six weeks.