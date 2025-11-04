Iraq cancels Lukoil shipments amid sanctions concerns

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has canceled three crude oil shipments belonging to Russia’s Lukoil since the beginning of November, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The move was linked to concerns over US and UK sanctions imposed on the Russian energy firm.

Iraq’s state oil marketing company (SOMO) suspended the loading of Lukoil’s share from the West Qurna-2 oil field, where the company operates under a long-term development contract. The shipments were originally scheduled for loading on November 11, 18, and 26.

Lukoil is one of Iraq’s largest foreign energy investors and has been operating in Basra since 2014.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil had not issued any comment on the cancellations or their potential impact on production and export schedules.