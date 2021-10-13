Iraq and Syria to boost relations in the oil field

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi and Syrian oil ministers stressed the importance of developing economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy and oil between the two countries. Syria's SANA reported that Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar and Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Tohme discussed "the need to provide appropriate conditions for the work of oil and gas institutions and to face the threats of the remaining terrorist groups." The two ministers met on the sidelines of the International Forum of the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. The two sides stressed the importance of moving forward in developing the Syrian-Iraqi relations to "achieve economic stability and serve the interests of the citizens of the two brotherly countries in all fields."

