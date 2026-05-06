Iraq among top importers of Turkish dairy in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq ranked among the top five importers of Turkish dairy products in 2025, as exports rose to $523.3 million, up 6.9% from $489.5 million a year earlier.

Data from the Turkish Association of Packaged Milk and Dairy Products Manufacturers (ASUD) showed that Iraq, alongside Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Northern Cyprus, and the United Arab Emirates, accounted for a combined 40.7% of total exports.

Cheese led shipments at about $236 million, followed by whey products, skimmed milk powder, and ice cream.

Turkiye currently exports dairy products to around 100 countries.