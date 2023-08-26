Iraq advances to 13th place globally for cheapest fuel prices

Shafaq News / Global Petrol Prices, the international platform specialized in fuel and electric energy prices, has ranked Iraq at the 13th position globally for the most affordable gasoline prices, with the country moving up one spot from 14th place earlier this month.

According to the latest data from the platform, Iraq now stands among the least expensive nations in terms of gasoline prices out of 170 countries listed. The current local selling price of gasoline is 573 cents per liter as of this August.

The table provided by the platform indicates that Iraq follows Venezuela, which holds the top position with a domestic selling price of gasoline at 4 cents, followed by Iran and then Libya. Algeria ranks fourth, Kuwait fifth, Angola sixth, Egypt seventh, Turkmenistan eighth, Malaysia ninth, Kazakhstan tenth, Bahrain at the 11th spot, Bolivia at 12th, and Iraq at the 13th position.

Russia fell to the 15th position after being at 13th place due to its increase in gasoline prices to 756 cents. Meanwhile, Hong Kong occupies the last place with a cost of 4.017 dollars per liter of gasoline, followed by Iceland with a price of 3.070 dollars per liter.

Iraq sells regular gasoline at its filling stations from its refineries, while it imports premium (high-octane) gasoline from abroad to meet its local demand.