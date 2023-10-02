Iran leads the world in cheapest gasoline prices, Iraq ranks thirteenth

Shafaq News/ In a recent ranking of countries with the most affordable gasoline prices, Iran claimed the top spot with an astonishingly low price of $0.029 per liter as of September 25, according to Global Petroleum Press website data. This revelation places Iran ahead of others, signaling significant economic implications for its citizens.
Following closely behind, Libya secured the second position with gasoline priced at $0.031 per liter, with Venezuela trailing in third place at $0.035 per liter. Algeria occupied the fourth spot with a price of $0.335 per liter, showcasing an affordable fuel market in the region.
While not the cheapest, Iraq still managed to secure the 13th position globally, with gasoline priced at $0.573 per liter. This ranking indicates a relatively budget-friendly fuel market for the Iraqi population.
Comparatively, Tunisia stood at the 22nd position with a price of $0.795 per liter, while Russia, a significant global player, ranked 15th with a gasoline price of $0.580 per liter. In stark contrast, Morocco found itself in the 104th position, with gasoline priced significantly higher at $1.509 per liter.