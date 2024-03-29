Iraqi MPs seek clarification on gasoline price hike

Shafaq News / Several members of the Iraqi Parliament have signed a request to host both Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani in the Parliament to clarify the reasons behind the decision to raise the prices of regular and premium gasoline.

According to the request, signed by 17 MPs, there is a "possibility of increasing the price of regular gasoline, which burdens citizens economically and raises all prices in the Iraqi market."

Deputy Zuhair Shahid Al-Fatlawi mentioned in a request submitted to the Speaker of Parliament that "there was a paragraph in this regard that was prepared for voting in the Federal Budget Law but was not passed and voted on by the deputies." He added that "it is supposed to open refineries (Karbala and Baiji) to increase local production and reduce imports of oil derivatives in support of the national economy."

Notably, the Iraqi Cabinet decided on Tuesday, March 26th, to raise the prices of fuel by about 30% for regular gasoline and 25% for premium type.

The Council voted during its regular session to raise the prices of car fuel starting in May. The Council also voted to increase the price of regular gasoline from 650 IQD per liter to 850 IQD per liter, and premium gasoline from 1000 IQD to 1250 IQD per liter, starting from May 1st.

A source in the Iraqi government denied on Wednesday, March 27th, any intention to raise the prices of regular gasoline after raising the prices of "premium" and "super" gasoline in the country, "its price is fixed at 450 dinars per liter."