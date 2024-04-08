Iraq Stock Exchange halts trading for Eid Al-Fitr holiday

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced Monday that it will suspend its activities for six days.

According to a statement, this decision follows the Cabinet's declaration of a six-day official holiday for Eid al-Fitr. The market's trading sessions will be halted during this period.

According to the Iraqi government's announcement, the holiday will commence on Tuesday, April 9, with trading sessions set to resume on Sunday, April 14.

The Iraq Stock Exchange conducts five weekly trading sessions from Sunday to Thursday. It lists 103 Iraqi joint-stock companies representing various sectors, including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotels, and services.