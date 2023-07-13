Iraq Stock Exchange Witnesses Trading of Over 4 Billion Iraqi Dinars Worth of Shares

Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange announced on Thursday the trading of shares exceeding 4 billion Iraqi dinars during sessions held this week, which is nearing its end.

Throughout the second week of July 2023, the market organized five trading sessions starting from Sunday, July 9, 2023, and ending on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The following indicators were achieved during this week:

1.The number of shares traded during this week exceeded 1 billion shares.

2.The value of the shares traded during this week exceeded 4 billion dinars.

3.The market trading index opened the first session of the week at 675.13 points, while it closed the week at 695.70 points, reflecting a increase of 2.96% from the opening session.

4.Over 3,300 buy and sell contracts were executed during the week on the shares of listed companies in the market.