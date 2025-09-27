Iraq, Saudi firm sign deal to boost power efficiency

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity signed a memorandum of cooperation on Saturday with Saudi company Continuous Nitrogen Services to improve the performance and efficiency of the country’s power plants.

According to the Ministry's statement, the memorandum includes technical and operational cooperation such as treating oil residues at the Khayrat power plant in Karbala, reusing industrial water at the Hilla 2 station, applying advanced water treatment at power plants nationwide, and cleaning pipelines at the Musayyib gas plant with modern nitrogen technologies to improve efficiency and reduce breakdowns.