Iraq, Lebanon deepen ties with justice accord and trade MoUs

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq and Lebanon held the second session of their Joint Committee in Baghdad on Thursday, concluding with the signing of one cooperation agreement and seven memoranda of understanding, according to a statement from the Iraqi Trade Ministry.

The session, chaired by Iraqi Trade Minister Atheer Daoud al-Ghurairi and Lebanese Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat, brought together senior officials and private sector representatives from both countries.

The ministry said the package included a cooperation accord between the Iraqi and Lebanese justice ministries, as well as memoranda covering trade exchanges, export promotion, international and specialized exhibitions, road transport of passengers and goods, investment, and mutual recognition of maritime competency certificates, describing the outcome as a step toward greater economic integration and smoother trade flows.

According to the statement, al-Ghurairi stressed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening partnership with Lebanon and highlighted that the agreements move bilateral relations into a practical implementation phase. He also pointed to government support for the private sector, noting plans to host an investment forum aimed at creating broader opportunities for collaboration.

In turn, Bisat described Iraq as a strategic partner that has consistently supported Lebanon during its most difficult periods.