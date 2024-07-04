Iraq: Drilling and development of over 105 oil wells in H2024

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Ministry of Oil announced that the Iraqi Drilling Company's (I.D.C) teams completed the drilling and development of 105 oil wells across various oil fields in the first half of 2024.

Khalid Hamza Abbas, General Director of the Iraqi Drilling Company, stated, "The technical and engineering teams of the company succeeded in drilling 33 oil wells and completing 72 others, benefiting both national extraction companies and international firms operating in Iraq."

"The Iraqi Drilling Company continues to enhance its technological and human capabilities to tackle future challenges and achieve further milestones effectively," Abbas added.

In 2023, I.D.C had successfully completed the drilling and reclamation of 199 oil wells.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, relies on oil exports for more than 92% of its state budget.