Iraq-Azerbaijan business forum kicks off in Baku, focuses on strengthening economic ties

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi-Azerbaijani Business Forum began on Tuesday in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, with the participation of Iraqi Trade Minister Atheer Al-Ghurairi and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The Forum is organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Iraq's Ministry of Trade, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce..

In his remarks, Al-Ghurairi highlighted “the deep historical ties between Iraq and Azerbaijan.”

“We need to enhance these relations through genuine partnerships between business leaders from both countries,” he said.

He encouraged Azerbaijani companies and investors to explore the Iraqi market and take advantage of available investment opportunities, stressing the importance of increasing Iraqi exports to Azerbaijan.

Al-Ghurairi also underscored the importance of cooperation in localizing gold production in Iraq, noting discussions on leveraging Azerbaijani expertise to boost this vital sector for Iraq's economy.

For his part, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening trade and investment relations with Iraq.

The forum gathered approximately 100 business leaders from both countries, representing industries including agriculture, food, logistics, construction, consulting, and shipping, alongside government officials.