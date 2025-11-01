Iraq 4th in Turkish exports for September

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara

Iraq ranked fourth among Turkiye’s top export destinations in September 2025, with imports exceeding $1.1 billion.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), Turkiye’s exports in September totaled $22.58 billion, marking a 2.8% increase compared to the same month in 2024, while imports rose 8.7% to $29.48 billion.

Germany remained Turkiye’s leading export destination with $1.9 billion, followed by the United Kingdom with $1.38 billion, and the United States with $1.35 billion. Iraq ranked fourth with $1.10 billion, just ahead of Italy, which recorded $1.09 billion in imports. The top five countries accounted for 30.3% of Turkiye’s total exports in September, the report said.

In 2025, Iraq topped all Arab importers of Turkish goods with $6.6 billion recorded between January and July. The imports include a wide range of commodities such as precious metals, grains, electrical machinery, furniture, plastics, fruits and vegetables.