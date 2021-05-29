Report

Iran to transfer millions of dollars from Iraqi bank to Switzerland to buy Covid-19 vaccines

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-29T09:06:56+0000
Iran to transfer millions of dollars from Iraqi bank to Switzerland to buy Covid-19 vaccines

Shafaq News / Iran’s Minister of Energy, Reza Ardakanian, announced, on Saturday, that Iran provided all necessary licenses to secure millions of dollars from Iran's deposits in Iraq to buy millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Ministry's website quoted Ardakanian as saying, “we obtained the approval to transfer $ 125 million from Iran's deposits in the TBI (Trade Bank of Iraq) to a Swiss bank to purchase 16 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines of the WHO’s COVAX program.

According to Ardakanian, Iran will receive the vaccines soon.

It is noteworthy that most of Iran's deposits in the Iraqi banks are of gas and electricity revenues.

