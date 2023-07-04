Iran's natural gas exports surge, Iraq remains a key market

Shafaq News / Iran's natural gas exports to Iraq exceeded 9 billion cubic meters in 2022, according to the International Energy Institute. In a report released today, the official Iranian news agency IRNA stated that the country's natural gas exports reached approximately 19 billion cubic meters last year, representing a growth rate of 9 percent.

The institute presented statistics related to global natural gas trade in a section of its seventy-second annual statistical review of world energy. As per the report, Iran exported 18.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas last year, accounting for 2.5% of global pipeline gas trade.

Iran's natural gas exports witnessed a remarkable 9% increase in 2022 compared to the previous year, which is four times higher than the average global trade growth for this commodity. Iran had exported 17.3 billion cubic meters of gas in 2021.

Out of the total gas exports of 18.9 billion cubic meters from Iran last year, 9.4 billion cubic meters were shipped to Iraq, 9.1 billion cubic meters to Turkey, and 0.4 billion cubic meters to the Republic of Azerbaijan.