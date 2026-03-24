Iran halts gas exports to Turkiye

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iran has stopped natural gas exports to Turkiye following an Israeli strike on the giant South Pars gas field last week, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources described as familiar with the matter.

On March 18, Israel struck South Pars in Iran, the world’s largest natural gas field. Tehran retaliated with attacks on energy assets linked to US companies in the Ras Laffan complex in Qatar, which produces about a fifth of global liquefied natural gas.

Ankara is still importing gas from Russia and Azerbaijan, its main suppliers, and can use gas held in storage, the sources said, while the Turkish Energy Ministry declined to comment. It’s unclear how long the halt in Iranian supplies will last or if it will force Turkiye to seek additional sources of liquefied natural gas. European benchmark gas futures pared losses following the news.

According to the latest annual data from the energy regulator in Ankara, Turkiye sourced about 13% of its total natural gas imports, about 7 billion cubic meters, from Iran in 2024.