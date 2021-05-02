Iran exported 27 billion cubic feet of natural gas to Iraq, Iranian Oil Minister says

Shafaq News/The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Majed Hantoosh, commenced negotiations with the Iranian Minister of Oil, Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, over ways to amortize Iraq's debts from importing Iranian gas.

In the meeting held today, Sunday, the Iranian Minister cited two important treaties to export Iranian gas to Iraq in the past two years, indicating that Iran has exported 27 billion cubic feet of gas to Iraq during the same period.

The Iranian "IRNA" newsagency quoted Zangeneh, "relations between the people and the governments of Iran is very strong," wishing that the Iraqi Minister of Electricity's visit to Tehran contributes to bolstering the relations between both sides and the well-founded relations between the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the Iranian Ministry of Oil.

"Paying the debts [incurred by Iraq] for importing [Iranian] gas is beleaguered at the moment, but we hope we might be able to forge a solution," he added.

The Iraqi Minister said, "the relations between Iraq and Iran are excellent. We endeavor to develop it day after day."

Hantoosh highlighted the agreements concluded between both sides on gas exports to operate Iraqi power plants, stressing, "we are trying to find a way to pay the dues of the Iranian gas."