Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISX yields 2.11% gains while trading +1.7billions worth of equities

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-18T12:38:35+0000
ISX yields 2.11% gains while trading +1.7billions worth of equities

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 1.7billion equities valued at 1.8billion dinars in its first sessions this week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "34 publicly traded companies cast out today of 104 enlisted companies," indicating, "equities of 11 companies went up, while only three went down."

"2,162,078,000 equities were traded today at a value of 1,744,000 dinars in 685 deals. ISX60 index ended up at 544.38, yielding 2.11% from the last session's close," the report added.

Al-Khair Finance, followed by Agricultural Products, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 12.5% and 10% gain, respectively. In comparison, al-Ahliya credit and al-Amin Real Estate benchmarks index slid as much as -10% and -6.67%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 104 public companies from different economic sectors.

related

Iraq is part of 30 joint investment companies with Arab countries

Date: 2020-11-22 09:19:36
Iraq is part of 30 joint investment companies with Arab countries

Iraq and Turkey: 20billion dollars of commercial exchange

Date: 2021-02-07 20:15:04
Iraq and Turkey: 20billion dollars of commercial exchange

Iraq publishes its monthly gas production

Date: 2020-09-30 07:18:18
Iraq publishes its monthly gas production

Al-Rafidain to promote investment loans and other banking facilities

Date: 2021-01-20 06:28:36
Al-Rafidain to promote investment loans and other banking facilities

Iraq paid most of its electricity dues to Iran

Date: 2021-01-06 08:10:29
Iraq paid most of its electricity dues to Iran

Iraq's budget deficit may reach 22%, IMF report says

Date: 2020-10-26 10:28:27
Iraq's budget deficit may reach 22%, IMF report says

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Date: 2021-01-30 06:50:29
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Iraq and Jordan confirm their readiness to and establish a joint industrial zone

Date: 2020-09-17 10:33:16
Iraq and Jordan confirm their readiness to and establish a joint industrial zone