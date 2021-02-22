ISX yields 1.25% gains and delists 21 companies

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 1.9billion equities valued at 1.5billion dinars in its first sessions this week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "34 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 18 companies earned gains, while four companies' equities dropped," indicating, "21 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

1,974,313 equities were traded today at a value of 1.54billion dinars from 563 deals. ISX60 index ended up at 551.38, yielding 1.25 % from the last session's close," the report added.

Al-Muttahid Bank, followed by Baghdad for Public Transportation, were the top boosts to the index, notching an 11.11% and 9.35% gain, respectively. In comparison, al-Ataa Islamic Bank and Al-Mansur Hotel benchmarks index slid as much as -6.25% and -2.65%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.