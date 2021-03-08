ISX yields 1.22% gains and delists 19 companies

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 1.3billion equities valued at 680million dinars in its first sessions this week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "29 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 16 companies earned gains, while four companies' equities dropped," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

1,329,225 equities were traded today at a value of 687,900,000 dinars from 441 deals. ISX60 index ended up at 565.73, yielding 1.22 % from the last session's close," the report added.

Cartoon industry and trade company, followed by Metal and Bikes company, were the top boosts to the index, notching an 10% and 8.9% gain, respectively. In comparison, Agricultural products company and Elaf bank benchmarks index slid as much as -4.11% and -2.17%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.