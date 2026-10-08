Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded 43.49 billion Iraqi dinars in trading value during September (roughly $28.6M), up 97.4% from August.

According to market data, more than 190.70 billion shares were traded during the month, a 274.4% increase from August, across 21 trading sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 960.68 points, down 4.58% from August’s 1,006.76 points, while the ISX15 index fell 2.94% to 1,207.09 points from 1,243.40.

Throughout the month, the exchange executed 19,277 sale and purchase contracts, up 0.5% month-on-month, with 77 of the 128 listed companies recording trading activity.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions a week, from Sunday to Thursday, and lists 103 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and services sectors.

1 US dollar = 1520 dinar