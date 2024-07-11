ISX trades three billion dinars worth shares in a week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that it traded three billion shares with a total value exceeding three billion IQD ($2.3 million) in the second week of July.

This week, four trading sessions were conducted due to a one-day holiday for the beginning of Muharram.

The ISX60 index closed the first session of the week at 878.45 points and ended the week at 904.16 points, marking a rise of 2.84%.

The ISX15 index opened the week at 999.03 points and closed at 1016.57 points, achieving a gain of 1.73%.

During the week, a total of 2,227 contracts for the buying and selling of shares of listed companies were executed, reflecting active trading in the market.

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday. It lists 103 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.