ISX trades over $25M worth of shares in July

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Tuesday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of nearly 16.77 billion shares worth more than ​​33.33B IQD (approximately $25M) during July.

ISX reported that it conducted 22 trading sessions during the month, with 75 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

The total shares traded reached 8.9B, executed through 18,944 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 945.99 points, marking a 2.4% decline compared to the previous session’s closing.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotel sectors.