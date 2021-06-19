ISX trades: 14 billion dinars worth of equities today

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 15 billion equities valued at more than 14 billion dinars on Saturday.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, “This week, 15,280,376,000 equities were traded a value of 14,107 million dinars, via 2726 transactions," the report said, "ISX60 index closed at 567.76, 1.38% above last session's closure."

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.