Iraq's Stock Exchange traded over 18 billion dinars in shares this week

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Stock Exchange announced on Thursday that it traded more than 18 billion dinars ($13,734,000) in shares during its five sessions this week, marking the third trading week of October.

Trading indicators showed that over 19 billion shares were exchanged during this week, amounting to more than 18 billion dinars in value.

The ISX60 index closed at 970.86 points in the first session of the week, while it closed at 988.86 points at the end of the week, achieving a 2.80% increase compared to its first session close.

The ISX15 index closed at 1060.47 points in the first session of the week, while it closed at 1074.75 points at the end of the week, marking a 1.33% rise compared to its first session close.

A total of 4,783 buy and sell contracts were executed on listed companies' shares during the week.