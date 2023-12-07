ISX traded +21 billion dinars worth of equities in a week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 21 billion dinars this week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said that more than 22 equities were traded in the past week at a value of more than 21 billion dinars via 4,084 transactions."

"ISX-60 index closed at 892.16, 9.96% above last week," the report said.

Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.