ISX posts $6M+ in trades last week

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 8.7 billion dinars (about $6.6 million) in trading value last week, the bourse said Tuesday, even as overall share volumes dropped sharply.

In its weekly report, the ISX said 64 listed companies traded during the week, while 30 companies saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Another 10 companies remain suspended for failing to submit required disclosures, out of 104 firms listed on the market.

Total traded shares reached 13.74 billion, down 54% from the previous week, while trading value rose 0.49% to 8.75 billion dinars across 4,685 transactions.

The benchmark ISX60 index closed at 952.03 points, a 1.34% decline from the previous session.

Foreign investors bought 112 million shares worth 220 million dinars across 64 trades, while selling 76 million shares worth 161 million dinars through 89 trades.

The ISX holds five trading sessions per week, Sunday through Thursday, and lists companies across the banking, telecom, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.