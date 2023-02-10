IMF would continue providing technical support to the CBI

Shafaq News / On the sidelines of his visit to the United States, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) Governor, Ali Al-Alaq, met with the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mahmoud Mohieldin.

It is noteworthy that Al-Allaq is now on an official visit accompanied by an Iraqi delegation headed by the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to hold talks with the US Federal Bank.

"CBI took measures to reform the Iraqi banking sector and develop its work in line with international standards, which will reflect positively on Iraq's international trade and economy." A statement said.

"The Central Bank continues its action in anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism measures."

In turn, Mohieldin said that IMF would continue providing technical support to the Central Bank of Iraq in various fields.