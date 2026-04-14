ICSC produces +600K tons in February, with key plants posting double-digit growth

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Cement State Company (ICSC), affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, announced Tuesday a strong production and marketing performance in February, driven by sustained and stable operations across its facilities.

Director General Awad Kazem Abd al-Amir said the company's plants produced more than 676,000 tons of cement across various grades during the month, while marketed quantities reached more than 664,000 tons, meeting local market demand and reinforcing the presence of Iraqi-produced cement.

Abd al-Amir noted that several plants recorded notable growth compared to 2025, with the Kubaisa cement plant leading at 37%, followed by the Qaim plant at 17% and the Sinjar plant at 14%. The Kubaisa plant, which produced more than 1.7 million tonnes in 2025 and is approaching its planned annual capacity of 1.8 million tonnes, was among the company's strongest performers.

The February results reflect the efforts of plant administrations and technical, engineering, and administrative staff, Abd al-Amir said, adding that the company is continuing to develop plant performance and expand production capacity in support of the national industry's role in achieving self-sufficiency.

The figures come against the backdrop of a domestic cement market estimated at around 25 million tonnes per year, driven by housing projects, oil-field infrastructure, and ongoing reconstruction needs across the country.