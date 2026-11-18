Shafaq News- Baghdad

Sophisticated oil theft operations are targeting Iraq’s pipeline network, with smugglers using techniques that allow them to siphon crude without interrupting the flow or leaving visible signs of leakage, the Eco Iraq Economic Observatory said on Wednesday.

Iraq has more than 8,300 kilometers of oil pipelines, where illegal tapping ranges from conventional drilling to a more advanced technique known as hot tapping. This method allows unauthorized connections to be installed while oil continues flowing through the pipelines, according to a statement by the Observatory.

Unlike conventional methods, hot tapping can leave little visible evidence of tampering. It involves attaching a sealed branch pipe to the main pipeline, allowing oil to be diverted without interrupting operations. Eco Iraq indicated that such connections have been found in Jurf al-Sakhr and other parts of the country.

"Detecting these operations requires more than conventional monitoring," the Observatory said, calling for smart surveillance systems, pressure and flow sensors, fiber-optic monitoring technology, and drones equipped with thermal cameras. It also called on authorities to increase patrols and conduct regular inspections along pipeline routes.

The Observatory warned that thermal sensors alone cannot detect every type of illegal connection, arguing that stronger pipeline security systems and routine technical and field inspections are needed to curb oil smuggling and protect public funds.

Last week, a high-level committee appointed by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi examined alleged petroleum product smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr (Jurf al-Nasr), in Babil province. According to Ali Nuhair, an Iraqi lawmaker and member of Parliament's Security and Defense Committee, between 15 and 25 oil tanker trucks, each carrying 36,000 liters, are allegedly transported out of the area every day.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control