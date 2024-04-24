Gold stabilizes in Iraqi markets on Wednesday

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, of 475,000 IQD, with a buying price of 471,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 445,000 IQD, with a buying price of 441,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 545,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold for 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold for 415,000 IQD.