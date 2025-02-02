Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the Iraqi capital recorded a selling price of 595,000 IQD for one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a purchase price of 591,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 565,000 IQD, with the purchase price at 561,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 595,000 and 605,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 565,000 and 575,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 672,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 616,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 588,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 504,000 IQD.