Gold soars in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, March 30, 2023.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per Iraqi dinar for one mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 462,000 IQD, with a buying price of 458,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 432,000 IQD, while the buying price was 428,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 465,000 and 475,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 530,000 IQD, 465,000 IQD for 21-carat gold, and 400,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.

Globally, spot gold ended the week at approximately $2,232.75 per gram, compared to its starting value of $2,172. This increase was supported by anticipated interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve and increased central bank purchases throughout the month.