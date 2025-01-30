Gold rises in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices climbed in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 588,000 IQD, with a buying price of 584,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 558,000 IQD, with a buying price of 554,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 590,000 and 600,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 666,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 583,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 500,000 IQD.