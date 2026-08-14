Gold retreats from two-month high on profit-taking

Shafaq News

Gold prices slipped on Friday and were headed for a ‌weekly loss as investors locked in profits after mild U.S. inflation data propelled bullion to its highest level in more than two months and weakened the case for a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.

Spot gold ​was down 0.6% at $4,324.39 per ounce, as of 0538 GMT. While U.S. gold ​futures for December delivery slid nearly 1% to $4,379.20.

Bullion climbed to its highest point ⁠since June 5 on Thursday, before settling 1.3% lower and setting it on track ​for a weekly loss.

"There is some episodic and more speculative capital that's maybe taking a bit ​of profit in gold, because there's not a near-term catalyst quite so potent immediately in front of us," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at finance content network Tastylive.

"Gold may be setting up, with ​some choppy trading along the way, for a meaningful rally now. And if we can ​take out $4,400, I don't think $5,000 by year end is any kind of a sketch."

The non-yielding metal got ‌a boost ⁠after an unexpected drop in U.S. July nonfarm payrolls last week, followed by softer inflation data this week, sharply reducing expectations of a rate hike next month.

U.S. producer prices were unchanged in July, following a revised 0.1% drop in June, while U.S. consumer prices barely increased last month ​as the cost of ​gasoline declined for ⁠a second consecutive month.

Traders are now pricing only a 33% chance of a rate hike in September, down from about 55% last week, ​according to the CME FedWatch Tool. FEDWATCH

Lower interest rates make gold more ​attractive relative ⁠to yield-bearing assets.

On the geopolitical front, Washington on Thursday threatened to maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely, ratcheting up economic pressure on Tehran as ceasefire talks have floundered.

In other metals, spot silver ⁠slipped 0.9% ​to $63.88 per ounce.

Platinum slipped 0.4% to $1,711.10, while palladium inched ​0.1% higher at $1,308.25, both touching their lowest levels since August 4 earlier in the session. Both metals were headed ​for a weekly drop.

(REUTERS)

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