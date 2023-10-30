Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of foreign and Iraqi gold rose in the local markets in the capital Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded, this morning, a selling price of 409,000 dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, while the buying price was 405,000 dinars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 379,000 dinars, and the buying price was 375,000 dinars.

As for the prices in goldsmiths' shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 415,000 dinars and 425,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 385,000 dinars and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 520,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold was sold at 480,000 dinars, and 21-carat gold was sold at 460,000 dinars. 18-carat gold was sold at 400,000 dinars.

One mithqal equals five grams of gold.