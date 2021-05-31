Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (May 31, 2021)
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
Sale
Purchase
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
395,000
390,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
365,000
360,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
Sale
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
395,000 – 400,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
365,000-375,000