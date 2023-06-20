Stability in gold prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, have remained stable.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad this morning recorded a selling price of 400,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price stood at 396,000 Iraqi dinars.

These prices are consistent with those recorded yesterday morning, Monday.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of Iraqi 21-carat gold per mithqal also remained stable at 370,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price reached 366,000 Iraqi dinars.

As for the prices in goldsmith shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold per mithqal ranged between 410,000 and 320,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold per mithqal ranged between 380,000 and 390,000 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also witnessed stability.

The selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 470,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 410,000 Iraqi dinars, and 18-carat gold sold for 350,000 Iraqi dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.