Gold prices steady near peak on rate cut expectations
Shafaq News
Gold held firm near an all-time high on Monday, inching
closer to a key $3,600 level, bolstered by mounting expectations of a US
Federal Reserve rate cut this month following a weaker-than-expected jobs
report last week.
Spot gold was little changed at $3,583.41 per ounce, as of
0454 GMT. Bullion rose to a record high of $3,599.89 on Friday.
"The main driver is US jobs data and the expectations
now that the Fed could cut by 50 basis points in September. It's a marginal
chance but a material shift from before the jobs figures," Capital.com
financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
"Basically...all of the tailwinds are blowing for gold
at the moment and notwithstanding an inflation shock this week, we will make a
good test of $3,600."
US job growth weakened sharply in August, and the
unemployment rate increased to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%, confirming that
labor market conditions were softening and sealing the case for a Fed rate cut
next week.
Traders have fully priced in a 25-bp cut this month, with an
8% chance of a jumbo 50-bp rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for
investors holding other currencies.
Focus now shifts to the US inflation report on Thursday that
could offer more clarity on the size of the Fed's expected rate cut.
Bullion has surged 37% so far this year after a 27% gain in
2024, driven by the dollar's weakness, central bank buying, a softening
monetary policy backdrop, and wider geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
China's central bank added gold to its reserves in August,
extending purchases of bullion into a 10th straight month.
Meanwhile, gold speculators raised net long positions by
20,740 contracts to 168,862 in the week ended September 2.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1% to $40.57 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.2% to $1,375.33, and palladium was flat at $1,109.50.
(Reuters)
Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.