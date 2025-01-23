Gold prices steady in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 582,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 578,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 552,000 IQD, with a buying price of 548,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 585,000 and 595,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 555,000 and 565,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 666,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 583,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 500,000 IQD.