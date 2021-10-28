Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices stabilized in the Iraqi capital

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-28T11:34:42+0000
Gold prices stabilized in the Iraqi capital

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets stabilized today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 370 thousand and 364 thousand dinars, respectively. 

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 340 and 336 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 375 thousand dinars, while 21-qarat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 340 and 345 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 grams

related

PRECIOUS-Gold edges off 1-month low as Evergrande stokes risk aversion

Date: 2021-09-20 15:12:28
PRECIOUS-Gold edges off 1-month low as Evergrande stokes risk aversion

PRECIOUS-Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground

Date: 2021-04-22 07:47:17
PRECIOUS-Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground

Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Date: 2020-09-02 07:30:58
Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Gold Rises After Biggest Loss in Five Months on Hawkish Fed Turn

Date: 2021-06-17 07:30:44
Gold Rises After Biggest Loss in Five Months on Hawkish Fed Turn

Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Date: 2020-10-21 08:53:29
Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital

Date: 2021-10-21 09:45:28
Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital

Gold eases as dollar ticks up

Date: 2021-02-12 09:11:37
Gold eases as dollar ticks up

Gold holds in tight range as investors focus on U.S. inflation

Date: 2021-07-13 09:59:11
Gold holds in tight range as investors focus on U.S. inflation